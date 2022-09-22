2 more whales die in Australia as stranding deaths reach 200

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Two more whales have died in Australia after a handful that had been refloated a day earlier stranded themselves again. As of Friday, about 200 pilot whales are dead from a group of about 230 that stranded themselves this week on the wild and remote west coast of Tasmania. The whales were discovered Wednesday in Macquarie Harbour. About half were initially still alive, but pounding surf overnight killed many more. Wildlife experts on Thursday managed to refloat 32 of the 35 that had survived.

