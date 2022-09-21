Wildfire breaks out in Turkey’s seaside resort of Marmaris

ISTANBUL (AP) — A wildfire is burning in the Turkish port town of Marmaris, which is a tourist destination on the Aegean Sea. The Mugla province branch of the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry said the fire erupted on Wednesday in forests around the Yalancibogaz area. Images showed heavy smoke behind lush hills that bordered the sea. Strong winds were fueling the blaze. Fifteen helicopters and eight planes dumped water on the fire, while 500 forestry personnel worked on the ground. Last summer, blazes fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including in Marmaris, killing at least eight people and countless animals.

