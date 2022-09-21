Slovenia police find 103 migrants on train bound for Italy

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia have stopped more than 100 people who boarded a train to Italy after leaving two asylum-seeker centers. Police in the Adriatic Sea coastal city of Koper said Wednesday that 103 migrants had left the centers in Slovenia earlier and boarded the train to Italy on Tuesday night before officers found them. The asylum-seekers faced proceedings for attempting to illegally cross the border. While fleeing violence, war or poverty in their nations, migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia often travel for years along perilous routes and across the seas in hopes of building new lives somewhere safe, typically the richer countries of the European Union.

