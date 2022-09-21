Record award offered in hunt for 9-year-old girl’s killer

LONDON (AP) — A British charity is offering a record 200,000-pound ($226,600) reward in the hunt for the suspect who killed a 9-year-old girl in her home. Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool, northwest England, on Aug. 22 by a masked gunman who chased a convicted burglar into her home. The two men were not believed to be known to the family. Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her chest during the struggle and her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was wounded. Police have arrested nine men as part of their investigation, but all have since been given bail. The case has shaken the city of Liverpool, and last week dozens packed local streets for Olivia’s funeral.

