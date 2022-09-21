Met Opera to open season with dark, murderous ‘Medea’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera opens its new season Tuesday with its first production of “Medea,” a version of the classic Greek tale of a sorceress who murders her children after her lover chooses another woman. Sondra Radvanovsky, who has more than 200 Met performances to her credit, is in the lead role, one well-suited to her powerful voice. Radvanovsky says she loves “dark and brooding and dying” in her roles, so taking on a complex character like Medea appealed to her. The Met’s “Medea” is an Italian-language version of the 1797 French opera by Luigi Cherubini. The Oct. 22 performance will be shown in theaters live worldwide.

