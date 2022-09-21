Khmer Rouge tribunal ending work after 16 years, 3 judgments

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An international court convened in Cambodia to judge the brutalities of the Khmer Rouge regime that caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people in the 1970s is ending its work after taking 16 years to convict just three men of crimes. The final ruling expected Thursday involves an appeal by Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan, who was sentenced to life in prison for committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. While the accountability the tribunal provided was limited, experts involved in its work say it matters that the proceedings took place in Cambodia and attacked the impunity of those who commit crimes against humanity.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

