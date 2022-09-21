Intl court, EU agency publish evidence-collecting guidelines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court chief prosecutor and European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust have launched a set of guidelines for nongovernmental organizations collecting evidence of atrocities in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world. Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran said in a statement Wednesday that “peace and justice are under the most severe pressure” with the war ongoing in Ukraine. Hamran said that “accountability for core international crimes and violations of human rights is more than ever essential for international criminal justice.” The guidelines include advice on approaching and interviewing vulnerable witnesses, dealing with documents, digital information and items that could be evidence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.