In suit, NY AG takes aim at Trump’s boasts about wealth

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s latest legal woes focus on allegations that he and his company inflated the value of about two dozen properties and other assets, including his penthouse on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and his posh Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. New York Attorney General Leticia James asserted in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Trump Organization, with the aid of the former president and his three oldest children, used deceptive schemes to overstate the value of 23 properties and other assets. The complaint says Trump advertised his triplex home in Trump Tower as being 30,000 square feet, when it was actually just a third of that size. Based on the alleged misrepresentation, the apartment was valued at $327 million in 2015.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.