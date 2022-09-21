GLIMPSES: At United Nations, boats safeguard current affairs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard boats are a familiar presence during the U.N. General Assembly, guarding the aquatic border of the United Nations alongside New York City police boats. While three sides of the perimeter around the U.N. headquarters are lined with barricades, the United Nations’ adjacency to the East River requires a different security arrangement. The emergency management chief for the Coast Guard’s New York sectors says the U.N. General Assembly makes for “the largest maritime security operation in the nation.” The land barriers are notoriously disruptive to New Yorkers, and the summit similarly rocks the boat on water. Several NYC Ferry routes are delayed or suspended.

