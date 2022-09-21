Front line farming: Bombs disrupt critical Ukraine industry

NOVOMYKOLAIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian farms near the front lines are facing constant shelling that is damaging fields, equipment and buildings and making it difficult to plant and harvest crops. At one farm, a worker says returning to growing grain “will be difficult.” Agriculture is a critical part of Ukraine’s economy, accounting for about 20% of its gross national product and 40% of its export revenue before the war. The country is often described as the breadbasket of Europe and millions rely on its affordable supplies of grain and sunflower oil in parts of the world where many already face hunger. Russia’s invasion has dealt a heavy blow to the industry, severely hampering transport and exports on top of damage at farms.

