Family of Little Leaguer who suffered severe injuries after falling from bunk bed is suing the league and bed manufacturer

The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player who was critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is suing the league and the company that made the bed, according to court documents.

Easton Oliverson of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed at the players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, while he was sleeping on August 15. He was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

The suit was filed Friday in state court in Pennsylvania by Easton’s parents, Jace and Nancy Oliverson, and it seeks at least $50,000 in compensatory and punitive damages on counts of negligence and liability.

According to the suit, bed maker Savoy Contract Furniture and the Little League were negligent for “failing to have rails on the bed,” allowing Easton to fall.

“Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use,” the court filing reads.

The parents also allege their son suffered “significant and permanent injuries” as a result, according to the lawsuit.

Little League Baseball Inc. declined to comment on pending legal proceedings. CNN has been unable to reach Savoy for comment.

On August 17, shortly after the fall, Little League released a statement to CNN, saying the bunk beds at the players’ dorms did not have safety rails.

“Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms. While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time,” the league’s statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor.”

Oliverson whose nickname is “Tank,” was hospitalized in Pennsylvania for two weeks before transferring to a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. On September 19, an Instagram account set up to provide updates on his recovery announced he had returned home.

Support for Oliverson came flooding in after news of his injury made national headlines.

The Brigham Young University football team and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts submitted supportive videos through Instagram for Easton.

Oliverson thanked people for their prayers in a video posted to social media August 30.

