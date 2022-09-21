Ex-Alaska attorney general indicted on sexual abuse counts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A former Alaska attorney general has been indicted by a state grand jury on three felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Officials say the allegations against Clyde “Ed” Sniffen involve an Anchorage West High School student while he was in a position of authority in 1991. Sniffen will be arraigned Monday. Special prosecutor Gregg Olson in May filed the charges against Sniffen, and the grand jury returned its indictment of the three felonies against him earlier this week. A message sent to Jeffrey Robinson, who is listed in online court records as Sniffen’s attorney, was not immediately returned. His office said he was out of town.

