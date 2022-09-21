European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments have sharply criticized Israel. They accuse Israel of a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics. The European lawmakers also condemned the Polish government for refusing to meet with them during a fact-finding visit to Warsaw that ended Wednesday. The committee of inquiry is investigating the use by EU governments of Israel’s Pegasus spyware and other invasive surveillance tools, viewing such technology as a threat to democracy in the 27-member bloc. They will publish a report on their findings in November.

