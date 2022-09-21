Danish queen tests positive after UK monarch’s funeral

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The Danish royal palace said Wednesday that the 82-year-old Margrethe canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test. she previously tested positive for the virus in February. At the time, the palace said she had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The queen was among the dignitaries who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. Margrethe’s half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch following the Sept. 8 death of Elizabeth, who ruled for 70 years.

