4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison have been sentenced for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten to a year and two months behind bars and Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford and Jamal Scott each to a year and a day. Sharpe was also sentenced for beating a different inmate during a separate incident. The incidents occurred at Valdosta State Prison.

