Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY ‘survivors’ law

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new state law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago. A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in a letter made public Tuesday. Trump has denied raping Carroll. His attorney has objected to the new lawsuit, saying letting Carroll file it now would be “extraordinarily prejudicial” to Trump. New York last spring passed the Adult Survivor’s Act, which gave victims of sexual attacks a one-year window to bring new civil claims ordinarily barred by legal deadlines.

