Trump FBI search puts unusual spotlight on Archives nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nominee to head the National Archives is set to face an abnormally contentious Senate confirmation hearing this week. President Joe Biden nominated Colleen Shogan to take over the nation’s record-keeping agency last month. The nomination happened days before the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after receiving a referral from the Archives about missing documents with classified markings. Shogan’s path to confirmation could be rocky as Republicans demand more information from the Justice Department’s investigation and the National Archives’ role in facilitating it. Shogan is currently an executive at the White House Historical Association.

