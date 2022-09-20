South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is stressing the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Yoon said his country will “spare no effort in providing support and in investing in education.” He also noted that South Korea has helped accelerate research and development for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines by pledging $300 million toward a global initiative. That effort pools together resources from governments, health organizations, scientists, businesses and philanthropists to counteract the pandemic. While Yoon acknowledged the threat to humanity posed by nuclear weapons, he made no direct mention of North Korea.

