Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have found the body of a Palestinian man suspected of killing an 84-year-old Israeli woman after an overnight manhunt. Police said on Wednesday that the body of the man was found in Tel Aviv, hours after he was said to have struck and killed the woman with a heavy object in a suburb south of the city. Police said earlier they were searching for 28-year-old Musa Sarsour from the West Bank city of Qalqilya. They said the death was being treated as an attack with nationalist motives. It comes as Israel continues arrest raids in the occupied West Bank that were prompted by a spate of deadly violence against Israelis in the spring.

