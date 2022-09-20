Palestinian forces, residents battle in West Bank, 1 dead
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces have exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city, while angry residents have chased a Palestinian security jeep out of the area. One man was reported dead. Tuesday’s battle, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank. It also reflected the deep unpopularity of the Palestinian Authority. The internationally recognized PA is widely seen as collaborating with an entrenched and unbearable system of Israeli military domination.