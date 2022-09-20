Officials: 6 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say at least six people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building. The explosion at the three-story, 36-unit apartment building occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials said. At least 10 ambulances were on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The department requested help searching the structure. No cause of the explosion had been determined. The department said in a series of tweets that the Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way as well.

