Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September. Canada is similar to the United States in that it requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30. The official says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on the decision but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well ending random COVID testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.