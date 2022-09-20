Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Miss Universe Organization says New Orleans will be the site of its 71st contest, drawing nearly 90 women contestants from around the world in January. The organization said Monday that the competition will be aired on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from the New Orleans convention center. The city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, says New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of inclusion and women’s empowerment. The Miss Universe Organization’s president, Paula Shugart, says New Orleans has always been high on the list of potential host sites because of its cultural history, arts, entertainment and culinary scene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.