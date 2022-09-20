Ex-Trump official criticizes probe into misconduct claims

MIAMI (AP) — A former Trump official who heads the Inter-American Development Bank is criticizing an external investigation into an anonymous complaint that he carried on an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The probe’s findings have not been made public, but Mauricio Claver-Carone said in a statement Tuesday that it did not substantiate the “false and anonymous allegations.” He also harshly criticized the manner in which the probe was conducted by a law firm. The probe was launched by the bank’s board after it received an email in March detailing possible misconduct by Claver-Carone.

