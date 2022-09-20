Court: Election denier can run for Ohio secretary of state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has cleared a conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election to run for Ohio secretary of state in November. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras will appear as an independent against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Democratic challenger Chelsea Clark. Tuesday’s ruling is the latest twist in Maras’ rollercoaster bid to seek the office overseeing Ohio elections. LaRose’s office initially cleared her for the ballot, but a Republican official successfully had challenged enough of her signatures to get her disqualified.

