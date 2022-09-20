Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:27 pm

Court: Election denier can run for Ohio secretary of state

KEYT

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has cleared a conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election to run for Ohio secretary of state in November. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras will appear as an independent against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Democratic challenger Chelsea Clark. Tuesday’s ruling is the latest twist in Maras’ rollercoaster bid to seek the office overseeing Ohio elections. LaRose’s office initially cleared her for the ballot, but a Republican official successfully had challenged enough of her signatures to get her disqualified.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content