Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls for negotiations to end Ukraine war

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has repeated his willingness to foster negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation. The Brazilian president noted that higher costs of fuels has pushed some countries that were once leaders in low carbon emissions to turn to more polluting sources of energy. Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak during debate on the first day of the global meeting. The far-right leader, who is seeking reelection next month, also used his speech to promote the merits of his administration.

