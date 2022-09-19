Stranded tourists safe, repairs begin after Taiwan quake

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — About 400 tourists who were stranded on a mountainside when a strong earthquake hit Taiwan have descended safely, as the island repairs damage caused by the quake. The 6.8 magnitude quake hit the island on Sunday afternoon, temporarily trapping four people inside a leveled three-story building, knocking a train from its tracks and damaging a bridge. A worker in a cement factory was killed. The quake was centered in eastern Hualien county, but was felt throughout Taiwan. Smaller aftershocks continued to hit the island Sunday night into Monday morning, although none was as severe.

