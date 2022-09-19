Nigeria battles worst floods in years; 300 killed in 2022

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say they are battling the worst flooding the West African nation has seen since 2012 after floods this year killed more than 300 people this year, including 20 this week. In the northwest Jigawa state where floods have killed 91 people including 20 this week, Yusuf Sani Babura, head of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, said the situation is “beyond our control.” The floods have also destroyed crops in many farmlands mostly in Nigeria’s northern region which produces much of what the country eats, raising concerns that it could further affect food supplies already disrupted by armed conflict in the country’s northwest and central regions.

