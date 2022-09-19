Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 people in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material. Sisk is 17. He was 14 when the five were found shot to death in the family home in 2019. While prosecutors say the teen admitted to the killings, the defense says he didn’t have a plan to kill and didn’t have any experience with guns.

