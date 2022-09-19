Liz Weston: 6 new rules for smarter European travel

The effects of the pandemic, along with the rebound in European tourism, require a new playbook that balances flexibility with savings. Fresh off a trip to Europe, I rounded up some money-saving tactics that made my travel not only cheaper but also more enjoyable. First, consider your destination — and whether a non-capital city would give you the same experience without the crowds. Next, plan your schedule like you would at a theme park: Visit the biggest attractions earliest in the day. Finally, consider the need for travel insurance and cancellation policies.

