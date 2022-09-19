Iranian president’s Holocaust remarks spark outcry in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Iranian president’s comment that “there are some signs” that the Holocaust happened but that the issue required more research has sparked an outcry from Israel, a country home to tens of thousands of Holocaust survivors. Israeli officials denounced the comments on Monday as antisemitic Holocaust denial. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi made the comment that caused the uproar during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” on the eve of his visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. This will be Raisi’s first appearance at the annual gathering of world leaders. Iran has long backed armed groups committed to Israel’s destruction and its leaders have called for it to be wiped off the map.

