In hopeful sign, Pakistan says no new flood deaths in 3 days

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani health officials say there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster that killed 1,545 people and affected 33 million. Authorities said on Monday that the increase in waterborne diseases and other infections in the aftermath of the flooding poses a new challenge for doctors and medical workers struggling to treat the sick, and deliver medicines, food supplies and tents to countless displaced by the floods.

