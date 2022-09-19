Environment groups attack EU’s green label for gas, nuclear
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Several environmental groups have launched legal challenges to the European Union’s decision to label investments in gas and nuclear power as green. European Union lawmakers in July voted to include natural gas and nuclear in the so-called taxonomy system, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. The European Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply to requests for an internal review, and the groups said they will bring the case to the Court of Justice of the EU if the bloc’s executive arm refuses.