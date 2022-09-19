Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com says it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Booking.com said on Monday it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company did not say when the alert would take effect. The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank and as foreign companies face pressure from both Israel and the Palestinians over their business in the occupied territories. Most of the world considers the settlements, built on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be a violation of international law.

