Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has left for New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week. He says he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden or other U.S. officials on the sidelines of the U.N. event. Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure on Monday as talks to revive Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. He said there are “no plans whatsoever for meeting them.” He also called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran. He did not elaborate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.