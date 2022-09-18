Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.

