Biden to host 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House. Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit just a few days before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year. The Braves are in second place in the National League East standings with 91 wins. The president, regardless of party, often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony. They are typically nonpartisan affairs in which the commander in chief poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.

