Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queen

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden remembers the crumpets. His wife, first lady Jill Biden, remembers the tea. The Bidens spent part of Sunday sharing memories of their tea time last year with Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month. The president is among scores of world leaders who are attending her state funeral service on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. The queen invited Biden to join her for tea at Windsor Castle when he visited the United Kingdom in 2021. Biden says she kept offering him crumpets and he kept eating them. Jill Biden remembered the queen pouring the tea.

