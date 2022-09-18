Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ groups
ISTANBUL (AP) — A conservative anti-LGBTQ group has marched in Istanbul to demand that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned. The event drew several thousand people and was seen as the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey. Ahead of Sunday’s demonstration, the organizers circulated a video using images from past LGBTQ Prides in Turkey, calling on viewers to oppose what they called the “virus” of global gay and trans propaganda. The video and the demonstration prompted outcry from LGBTQ associations and other rights groups, which say Turkey is obligated to protect all citizens from hate speech and violence.