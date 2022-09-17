Skip to Content
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story

In a story published September 16, 2022, about a major data breach at Uber, The Associated Press erroneously spelled a researcher’s first name. The researcher is Corben Leo, not Corbin.

The Associated Press

