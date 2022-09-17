Queen’s death is reminder of disappearing WWII generation

LONDON (AP) — The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II. The queen, who served as a mechanic and truck driver in the last months of the war, was a tangible link to the sailors, soldiers, airmen and others who signed up to do their bit in a conflict that killed 384,000 service personnel and 70,000 British civilians. But like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays. A steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation.

