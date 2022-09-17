Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral

TEHARN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police have fired tear gas to disperse a protest rally in the country’s west following the funeral ceremony for a young woman who died while in police custody in Tehran earlier this week. The semi-official Fars news agency says protesters gathered on Saturday after the funeral for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested when the so-called “morality police” found fault with her headscarf. After riot police showed up and fired tear gas, the protesters dispersed. There was no immediate information about any injuries. The police say Amini died of a heart attack and have released closed circuit footage from the police station showing the moment she collapsed. A relative has said she had no history of heart disease.

