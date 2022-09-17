Architect Vlado Milunić dies at 81; linked to Prague icon

PRAGUE (AP) — Vlado Milunić, a Czech architect of Croatian ancestry who co-designed Prague’s iconic Dancing House building together with colleague Frank Gehry, has died at 81. Czech public radio announced his death on Saturday. It said it was confirmed by his family. The Dancing House is an unusual building that resembles a pair of dancers. It’s is a rare example of top contemporary architecture in Prague, which otherwise abounds with picturesque historical buildings, churches and monuments. Due to its shape, the building is also known as Ginger and Fred after famed dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

