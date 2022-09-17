Strong quake hits Taiwan, topples house, halts rail traffic

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck southeastern Taiwan, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island. There are no immediate reports of deaths. Taiwan’s Central News Agency says the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake Saturday evening was centered north of Taitung County on the island’s eastern shore. It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 100 miles north along the coast, causing no casualties. The Taiwan Railways Administration says trains linking Hualien and Taitung had been temporarily halted and five other high speed rail services canceled until safety checks are performed. Metro systems in capital Taipei and southern Kaoshiung city are temporarily suspended.

