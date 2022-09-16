Uganda reacts angrily to EU resolution slamming oil pipeline

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s leader has warned that his government could “find someone else to work with” as French partner TotalEnergies faced mounting pressure to pull out of a partnership to construct a pipeline opposed by climate activists. The comments on Friday followed a resolution by the European Union’s Parliament urging the international community “to exert maximum pressure on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, as well as the project promoters and stakeholders” to stop oil activities around Lake Albert. But in Uganda, an East African country whose authorities see the pipeline as key to economic development, opposition to the project has sparked indignation. The planned pipeline is expected to be built through seven forest reserves and two game parks.

