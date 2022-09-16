Skip to Content
Tunisian president trims parties’ powers ahead of elections

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has made new changes to electoral law that diminish the role of political parties three months ahead of legislative elections. Opposition groups see it as the latest step in a sweeping power grab. A new electoral law published overnight Friday reduces the number of members of the lower house of parliament. It says candidates will now be elected directly instead of via party lists. Voters will elect a new legislature Dec. 17. Saied said the move is aimed at making parliament members more responsible to their constituents instead of their parties.

