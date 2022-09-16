Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico with heavy rains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona is in the Caribbean after passing between Guadeloupe and Montserrat and is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico during Saturday night with the potential for dropping dangerously heavy rain in spots. Fiona is then expected to cross over the Dominican Republic on Monday with the same threat of extreme rains in places that could cause flash floods and mudslides. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fiona is then likely to strengthen into a hurricane near the Bahamas by Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lester in the eastern Pacific is on a projected path that could bring it ashore in the Acapulco area on Mexico’s coast Saturday night.

