Palestinians commemorate horrific 1982 massacre in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinians have commemorated the 40th anniversary of the horrific killings in a refugee camp in Beirut that left hundreds of people dead during Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Dozens of Europeans from nations that support the Palestinian cause also took part in Friday’s memorial held in Beirut, close to where the men, women and children were killed by Israeli-backed Lebanese Christian militiamen. Over three days in September of that year, the Christian militia swept through Shatila camp, and its sister area of Sabra, slaughtering hundreds of men, women and children. To this day, the official toll is 328 confirmed killed, 991 missing.

