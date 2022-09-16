Mexico’s military on display in independence celebrations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Independence Day parade had even more of a militaristic air this year coming just days after the relatively new National Guard was passed completely to the command of the military. The gray-camouflaged National Guard troops were a heavy presence Friday in the display in central Mexico City. With the guard’s recent transfer and a push to extend permission for Mexico’s military to remain in a policing role through 2028, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has concentrated his domestic security strategy on the country’s soldiers and marines. Standing before rows of thousands of troops Friday, López Obrador thanked the navy and army for their loyalty.

