SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Gas prices on the Central Coast are increasing while the national price average continues to drop.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is $3.69, dropping by four cents in the last week.

Santa Barbara County's average price is $5.44, a three-cent increase from last week.

San Luis Obispo's average increased by six cents in just one week; the current average price is $5.71.